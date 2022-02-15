Report details significance of Burrow’s knee injury suffered in Super Bowl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will not need surgery from the knee injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI, according to Ian Rapoport at the NFL Network.

Citing sources, Rapoport said Burrow will have to go through rehab. The positive part is that he won’t need surgery, per Rapoport.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl that won't require surgery, sources say, based on initial tests. He’ll have to rehab, but the sprain shouldn’t drastically alter his offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2022

Burrow was seen limping off of the SoFi Stadium field after being sacked late in the game.

Joe Burrow walking off the pain. Appears to nod his head that he’ll be good to continue. pic.twitter.com/OglI6LtaxG — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 14, 2022

The Bengals quarterback refused to come out of the game and was right back on the field the next drive.

