Report details significance of Burrow’s knee injury suffered in Super Bowl
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will not need surgery from the knee injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI, according to Ian Rapoport at the NFL Network.
Citing sources, Rapoport said Burrow will have to go through rehab. The positive part is that he won’t need surgery, per Rapoport.
Burrow was seen limping off of the SoFi Stadium field after being sacked late in the game.
The Bengals quarterback refused to come out of the game and was right back on the field the next drive.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.