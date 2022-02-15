Contests
Cleveland man who spent decades in prison for crime he didn’t commit files federal civil rights lawsuit

Isiah Andrews(Source: ODRC)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 84-year-old Cleveland man who spent nearly 46 years in prison before finally being cleared in the murder of his wife, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Cleveland.

“They stole decades of my life. It’s time for them to take responsibility,” said Isaiah Andrews.

Andrews was found not guilty in his second jury trial in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McGinty in Oct. 2021.

Regina Andrews died in 1974 after being stabbed 11 times in the Colonial House Hotel.

Her body was found dumped in Forest Park, wrapped in bedroom linen.

In 2020, Isaiah was granted a new trial after the Ohio Innocence Project discovered evidence that was hidden from his attorney during his 1975 trial.

Below is a statement from Isaiah’s current attorneys at the Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein Law Firm:

“Cleveland detectives released the real killer, hid evidence, and manipulated witnesses to convict Isaiah Andrews. Over four decades later, the truth finally was revealed. Isaiah Andrews is innocent. The City must send a clear message that this type of police misconduct will not be tolerated in our police department anymore.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

