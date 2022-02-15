Contests
Cheviot father accused of fleeing crash, leaving children in car, court docs show

Christopher Michels, 46, faces child endangerment charges after a Sunday crash in Cheviot.
Christopher Michels, 46, faces child endangerment charges after a Sunday crash in Cheviot.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cheviot father is accused of fleeing the scene of a crash Sunday and leaving his children behind in the car.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Christopher Michels was seen speeding after leaving a bar on North Bend Road.

When an officer began pursuing the vehicle, documents say that Michels attempted to flee and hit a parked car.

Michels then took off on foot, leaving his children behind in the vehicle.

Court documents say that the children were injured, but there was no update on their condition.

Michels was arrested the next day and charged with two counts of endangering children and one count of failure to comply with police.

He was released on his own recognizance, according to court documents.

