Devou Good Foundation offers e-bike incentive program

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - If you have been thinking about buying an electric bicycle or e-bike, but they are out of your price range, a new rebate program may be just right for you.

The Devou Good Foundation is offering 100, $500 rebates for certain e-bikes.

“It really can replace a car and give you the distance that you need,” said Reser Bicycle Outfitters Owner Jason Reser.

Reser is not only the owner of Reser Bicycle Outfitters in Newport, but he also owns an e-bike himself.

Reser rides his bike to work, to run errands, and to pick up his kid from school.

These bicycles have grown in popularity in recent years for several reasons: gas prices are higher, new, and used cars are more expensive, and e-bikes make it easier to get around the hilly terrain of the Tri-State.

“The big benefits to commuting by e-bike is that you do have some moderate exercise,” says Reser, “It’s not super intense. A large percentage of cancers and heart disease are preventable with just moderate exercise. You don’t have to break a sweat, but an e-bike can get your heart working and make a big difference in your life.”

The battery life on the bikes fluctuates but you can get about 20-60 miles on one charge.

“And that can give access to someone to go to work or to get to a job that’s farther from a bus route or farther from their home,” Reser continues, “And they still get some great exercise on their way there.”

The Devou Good Foundation is now offering an incentive program to anyone in certain parts of Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.

The bikes can be purchased locally or online but must fall between $1,199 and $2,500.

One adult per household living in nine Northern Kentucky communities and 10 Cincinnati zip codes will get a $500 rebate.

If you are not sure if this type of bike is for you, you can give one a spin by renting one through Red Bikes.

