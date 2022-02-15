Contests
Driver facing charges months after deadly Sayler Park crash

The victim died at the hospital.
The victim died at the hospital.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges and more in connection with a deadly September 2021 crash in Sayler Park.

Christian Mealor is facing those charges along with a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/a drug of abuse, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The indictment stems from a Sept. 27 crash on River Road at Kibby Avenue.

The collision between the two vehicles caused one car to crash into a pole, police said at the time.

Jordan Harbour was driving the car that was in the crash with Mealor, the prosecutor’s office said.

Harbour, who was not identified when the crash happened, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following the crash.

Harbour died at the hospital, according to police.

