Former D.A.R.E. officer pleads guilty to child porn crimes

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A former longtime Beavercreek police officer pleaded guilty to two federal child pornography crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kevin Kovacs, 60, was arrested in April 2020 and indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2020.

Kovacs pleaded guilty to transporting and possessing child pornography.

According to the plea document, between April 2015 and July 2017, Kovacs uploaded more than 300 images and 2,200 videos depicting child pornography to his Dropbox account.

“Videos featured the sexual abuse of children as young as toddler aged,” the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release. “One video depicted a toddler lying on a diaper whose arms and legs were bound by black tape.”

In total, as of December 2019, Kovacs possessed more than 780 images and 5,100 videos of child pornography, according to the DOJ.

Kovacs’ plea also includes a sentencing range of 60 to 240 months in prison.

His sentencing date has not been scheduled.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.