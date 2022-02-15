Northeast Ohio arborist avoids serious injury after limb pierces through safety helmet (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local arborist has his helmet to thank for potentially saving his life during an “incredible accident” on the job.

The Zaccheus Tree Company, of the Akron and Canton areas, shared video on social media that shows an arborist cutting a tree down for a customer.

As the tree was falling, a limb dropped onto the arborist’s head, knocked him to the ground, and pierced through his helmet.

“Well, that’s just about as bad as it gets.”

The arborist said he was not seriously injured.

