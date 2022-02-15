Contests
Pittsburgh radio host rips Bengals fans for welcoming team home: ‘Loser mentality’

Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Pittsburgh radio host is trashing Bengals fans for how they welcomed home the AFC Champions on Monday.

Hundreds of Cincinnati fans stood in the cold outside Paul Brown Stadium to give their Bengals a loud welcome home following their loss in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The Bengals players were receptive to the hundreds who cheered them on as they returned. Drew Sample tweeted a video and some players even walked to give fans high fives and take video.

It seems those actions and responses from fans and players are that of a “loser mentality,” a Steelers fan and radio host in Pittsburgh claims.

Colin Dunlap, who works for 93.7 The Fan, went on Twitter to knock the fans who welcomed the Bengals home on Monday.

It seems to Dunlap that no fan should ever be proud of their favorite if they don’t the championship.

