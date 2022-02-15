Pittsburgh radio host rips Bengals fans for welcoming team home: ‘Loser mentality’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Pittsburgh radio host is trashing Bengals fans for how they welcomed home the AFC Champions on Monday.

Hundreds of Cincinnati fans stood in the cold outside Paul Brown Stadium to give their Bengals a loud welcome home following their loss in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The Bengals players were receptive to the hundreds who cheered them on as they returned. Drew Sample tweeted a video and some players even walked to give fans high fives and take video.

It seems those actions and responses from fans and players are that of a “loser mentality,” a Steelers fan and radio host in Pittsburgh claims.

Colin Dunlap, who works for 93.7 The Fan, went on Twitter to knock the fans who welcomed the Bengals home on Monday.

A ton of Bengals fans gathered and welcomed their team home after a Super Bowl LOSS.

I get it for them.

But I’ll say this: I’d never do this after a Steelers Super Bowl LOSS. And I hope no self-respecting Steelers fan would. Loser mentality.

pic.twitter.com/fqXwZo3lV0 — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) February 15, 2022

It seems to Dunlap that no fan should ever be proud of their favorite if they don’t the championship.

