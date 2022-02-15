Puppies need surgery after zip ties become embedded in skin, bone

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An animal abuse investigation is underway after three puppies were found with zip ties around their tails.

The three Rottweiler puppies were left out in the cold night of Feb. 12, the Humane Association of Warren County said.

The zip ties around their tails were so tight the circulation was cut off, according to the Humane Association of Warren County.

“Unfortunately, the zip ties were so tight and embedded into the skin and bone that we had to wait for our surgical team,” said Joanne Hurley with the Humane Association.

The condition of the crate the pups were found in leads Hurley to think that the person who abandoned them wanted them to be found.

“We actually think that someone probably wanted them found,” Hurley explained. “And, at the time they had been dropped, it was very obvious that they had just been dropped because their crate was still very clean.”

Hurley said they are trying to raise money to cover the cost of the dogs’ surgeries. While that effort is ongoing, they are also trying to find the person responsible.

The Humane Association thinks the person responsible may have more dogs.

“We believe that this is obviously probably a backyard breeding situation and someone trying to get full-blooded Rott puppies ready to sell,” Hurley said. “Rotty puppies typically have a docked tail, which should always be done by a veterinarian.”

Hurley can’t share much more about the case since it is under investigation but said they are still looking for information.

The Humane Association of Warren County can be reached at 513-695-1176 or 513-695-2076.

