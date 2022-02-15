Rental assistance hampered in Hamilton County due to staff shortage, clogged docket

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been nearly six months since evictions resumed in Hamilton County after more than a year’s pause due to the pandemic. At the same time—August 2021—the Hamilton County agency charged with distributing emergency rental assistance began receiving an influx of calls from needy renters.

Still six months later, the phones at the Community Action Agency continue to ring off the hook with little reprieve in sight.

Many of the callers are like Keana Williams, a mother-of-three who first contacted the agency on Nov. 11.

“Unemployment had stopped,” Williams explained. “The [child] tax credit had stopped. And I know I’m not the only one that ended up in a bind.”

Not by far.

Williams was furloughed during the pandemic. Her financials took a hit, but so long as the federal eviction moratorium was in place from the CARES Act, she was guaranteed a place to live.

That moratorium lapsed on the last day of 2020. A CDC moratorium took its place, but in July 2021 a federal appeals court struck it down. Local municipalities across the country flatly refused to enforce a revised CDC moratorium ordered in the wake of that decision.

On Aug. 5, 2021, Hamilton County Municipal Court judges voted to follow suit, clearing the way for landlords to begin eviction proceedings against tenants in arrears—like Williams.

“I had been crying for weeks because I just didn’t know what to do,” Williams said Monday.

But she wasn’t facing eviction in November, which was part of the reason she didn’t hear back from CAA until recently. According to CAA President and COO Mark Lawson, the agency prioritizes its neediest applicants first.

There are a lot of them. CAA receives is receiving around 500 calls per day, a dramatic increase from the days prior to August.

“We did see a deluge of clients needing help right away that were blowing up our phones,” Lawson said.

CAA’s staff is swamped. They’ve been trying to add more staff to review applications, but there’s a sense the agency can’t keep up.

Neither can the court system. The eviction court dockets are full every day, says Lawson.

“There’s not shortage of people still needing help,” he remarked.

For Williams, it wasn’t just about losing her job. The pandemic deprived her of safe, reliable and cost-effective child care options.

“On the inside, you’re really hurting, and you have to stay strong for them,” she said.

It was on Monday, 95 days since Williams firsts contacted CAA, that she got a call informing her things were moving forward with her rental assistance.

“I cried like a baby, because it’s not just me I have to take care of,” she said. “It’s me and my children.”

A CAA spokesperson tells us the agency is working with Williams’ landlord to pay past due rent plus three months’ future rent to ensure she is able to stay in her residence.

“Know that we’re working as hard as we can to get to you,” Lawson said speaking to other applicants waiting for assistance. “Nobody is sitting around doing nothing. We’re working really hard to help folks.”

