Schulte Mansion will not become historical landmark, housing committee votes

By Amber Jayanth and Corinne Rivers
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Cincinnati citizens continued their efforts to turn a vacant mansion into a historical landmark.

Dozens of West Price Hill community members lined up at the City’s Equitable Growth & Housing Committee meeting Tuesday to speak out against the demolition of the Schulte Mansion on Glenway Avenue.

The Schulte Mansion was built in 1892 and transformed into the Radal Funeral Home in the 1930s. For the past three years, though, the property has been empty.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati, which sits next door, has been eyeing the space for a new youth workforce development center.

”It’s ideal for us that location,” says Bill Bresser, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club. “We’d like to build our first-ever youth center workforce development center on the site to serve the older teens better.”

The city housing committee voted 3-5 not to make the Schulte Mansion a local historical landmark, and so the Boys and Girl Club project can move forward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

