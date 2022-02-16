1 hospitalized in Newport fire

Contests
One person was hospitalized in an overnight fire in northern Kentucky. The incident remains under investigation.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was hospitalized in an overnight fire in northern Kentucky.

Newport firefighters responded to the blaze on Ann Street near W. 11th Street just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They quickly knocked it down and determined it started in a tent outside the home when the heater “popped,” according to Newport Fire Chief Marcus Muench.

Two people who were inside the home made it out safely and were not hurt, he said.

The fire itself only damaged the exterior of the home, it did not extend inside, according to the chief.

The incident remains under investigation.

Crews cleared the scene by 4:30 a.m.

