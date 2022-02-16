Contests
2022 Cincinnati Music Festival returning this summer

Janet Jackson will be headlining.
Janet Jackson will be headlining.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a two-year absence, Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G (CMF) returns to Paul Brown Stadium from July 21-23.

The performances on Thursday, July 21 will be held at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center for the first time.

The 2022 lineup includes:

  • Thursday, July 21: BJ the Chicago Kid plus one act TBD (at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center)
  • Friday, July 22: Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, Toni! Tony! Tone!, Jonathan Butler, Another Artist TBD
  • Saturday, July 23: Janet Jackson, The O’Jays, Tank, After 7, Kirk Whalum

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster or through the Festival office at (513) 924-0900.

