2022 Cincinnati Music Festival returning this summer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a two-year absence, Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G (CMF) returns to Paul Brown Stadium from July 21-23.

The performances on Thursday, July 21 will be held at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center for the first time.

The 2022 lineup includes:

Thursday, July 21: BJ the Chicago Kid plus one act TBD (at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center)

Friday, July 22: Charlie Wilson, Anthony Hamilton, Toni! Tony! Tone!, Jonathan Butler, Another Artist TBD

Saturday, July 23: Janet Jackson, The O’Jays, Tank, After 7, Kirk Whalum

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster or through the Festival office at (513) 924-0900.

