Bengals fans have chance to snag limited-edition tumbler cup

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans attending Wednesday’s rally at Washington Park will have a chance to get a Bengals limited-edition tumbler cup.

Fans wanting to get their hands on one of the cups will need to stop at the Fifth Third tent near the concessions stand.

Gold Star will be at the rally handing out the commemorative tumbler cups.

The cups will be available while supplies last.

Wednesday’s rally at Washington Park starts at 5 p.m.

All the information for the rally can be found here.

