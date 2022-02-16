Contests
Bengals game ball tradition here to stay

The Bengals coach said the tradition is a "cool way to include the city."
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newly born Cincinnati sports tradition is here to stay - forever.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor says handing out game balls to Tri-State businesses “will continue forever.”

Following the Bengals playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Taylor made stops at some area bars to deliver game balls. In all, four footballs were handed out to four businesses.

He continued to deliver more game balls after each of the Bengals playoff wins.

The tradition quickly became a way to build on the love between fans and the team.

Taylor admitted Wednesday he never imagined how big the victory ritual would become.

“I didn’t anticipate it becoming what it has become,” Taylor said.

Going forward, Taylor says the game ball will live on and will happen following a playoff win.

