Bengals, Taylor agree to contract extension

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-20.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will be in Cincinnati through the 2026 season.

The Bengals announced Taylor’s extension Tuesday.

The Bengals 2021-22 season was their best to date during the Taylor-led era.

In his third year, Taylor and Bengals secured the AFC North and won the AFC as they made their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

Bengals president Mike Brown spoke to the level of success the Bengals had this past season when talking about the extension.

“Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time. The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches.

“I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do.

“He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that,” Brown said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

