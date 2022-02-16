Bengals, Taylor agree to contract extension

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will be in Cincinnati through the 2026 season.

The Bengals announced Taylor’s extension Tuesday.

We've signed head coach Zac Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/RL1VDo58QV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 16, 2022

The Bengals 2021-22 season was their best to date during the Taylor-led era.

In his third year, Taylor and Bengals secured the AFC North and won the AFC as they made their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

Bengals president Mike Brown spoke to the level of success the Bengals had this past season when talking about the extension.

“Zac has come into the league and worked to develop the foundations for a winning program that can be successful over time. The fruits of Zac’s efforts were seen this year, and Zac is well-regarded by our players and coaches.

“I know the effort and passion Zac brings to the building and to our team, and I am pleased by his approach. And I think the city of Cincinnati sees him the way the players and I do.

“He’s brought excitement to the town and deserves credit and recognition for that,” Brown said.

