Biden heads to Ohio to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law

The President is scheduled to visit Cleveland and Lorain on Thursday.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is taking his message of rebuilding America’s framework directly to Ohio residents.

Biden will be in the Buckeye state Thursday to deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Biden says the law makes way for the renovating of Ohio’s bridges, water and sewer system, and expanding internet access.

Ohio Democratic Congresswoman Shontel Brown agrees.

“We will soon see cranes in the air and shovels in the ground to be able to make this law a reality that people can actually see in front of their faces and actually feel in their pocketbooks,” said Brown.

Brown says one of Ohio’s greatest needs is replacing lead pipes.

“In Ohio, we have over 650,000 lead pipes,” said Brown.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown believes the law will “create good-paying American jobs that cannot be shipped overseas.”

When it comes to roads and bridges, the Department of Transportation says Ohio has nearly 1,400 bridges in “poor condition.”

The bipartisan infrastructure law is anticipated to deliver “approximately 9.8 billion over five years to address this issue.

