Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Burrow suffered MCL sprain in Super Bowl, Coach Taylor confirms

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did sustain an MCL sprain during Super Bowl LVI, according to Head Coach Zac Taylor.

While meeting with the media on Wednesday, Taylor was asked about the injury and what it means for Burrow’s off-season.

Taylor said the injury suffered during Sunday’s game was a reaggravation of something Burrow initially sustained in December.

The Bengals expect Burrow to come back fully healthy, Taylor explained.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Bengals franchise quarterback will not need surgery on his knee.

The best thing Burrow can do to recover is to “rest,” Taylor said.

The knee injury seems to have happened in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl when Burrow was sacked. He was seen limping off the field, but he did return to the game for the following offensive drive.

Another injury Burrow has been dealing with to the pinky finger on his throwing hand.

The NFL Comeback Player of the Year injured the pinky during the regular season.

Leading up to Super Bowl LVI, Burrow said the pinky injury is something he would be dealing with until he can get a break.

It does not appear the pinky injury will not require surgery, Taylor explained.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super...
Report details significance of Burrow’s knee injury suffered in Super Bowl
Ham. Co. deputies investigate apparent murder suicide
Sheriff’s office IDs 2 killed in Harrison Township murder-suicide
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
WATCH: Fans give Bengals hero’s welcome on return to Cincinnati
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh radio host rips Bengals fans for welcoming team home: ‘Loser mentality’
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Cincinnati plans rally to honor Bengals’ Super Bowl run

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl...
Bengals, Taylor agree to contract extension
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh radio host rips Bengals fans for welcoming team home: ‘Loser mentality’
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super...
Report details significance of Burrow’s knee injury suffered in Super Bowl
The bill does allow female athletes to play on boys or coed teams.
Bill banning Kentucky transgender females from competing in girls public school athletics passes committee