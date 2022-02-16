Burrow suffered MCL sprain in Super Bowl, Coach Taylor confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did sustain an MCL sprain during Super Bowl LVI, according to Head Coach Zac Taylor.

While meeting with the media on Wednesday, Taylor was asked about the injury and what it means for Burrow’s off-season.

Taylor said the injury suffered during Sunday’s game was a reaggravation of something Burrow initially sustained in December.

The Bengals expect Burrow to come back fully healthy, Taylor explained.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Bengals franchise quarterback will not need surgery on his knee.

The best thing Burrow can do to recover is to “rest,” Taylor said.

The knee injury seems to have happened in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl when Burrow was sacked. He was seen limping off the field, but he did return to the game for the following offensive drive.

Joe Burrow walking off the pain. Appears to nod his head that he’ll be good to continue. pic.twitter.com/OglI6LtaxG — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 14, 2022

Another injury Burrow has been dealing with to the pinky finger on his throwing hand.

The NFL Comeback Player of the Year injured the pinky during the regular season.

Leading up to Super Bowl LVI, Burrow said the pinky injury is something he would be dealing with until he can get a break.

It does not appear the pinky injury will not require surgery, Taylor explained.

