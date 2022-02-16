Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CDC: Annual overdose deaths doubled from 6 years ago, soared amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and...
The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.(KPTV)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drug overdoses are skyrocketing in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 104,000 people died from such overdoses in the 12-month period that ended in September.

That’s twice the number reported six years prior.

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame, and researchers say it’s going to take time to turn the tide.

They believe even if COVID-19 went away overnight, it would take at least a year for the number of overdoses to stabilize.

Experts say things like syringe exchanges and heavy distribution of the overdose reversal drug naloxone would make the fastest difference, but those solutions are politically charged.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super...
Report details significance of Burrow’s knee injury suffered in Super Bowl
Ham. Co. deputies investigate apparent murder suicide
Sheriff’s office IDs 2 killed in Harrison Township murder-suicide
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh radio host rips Bengals fans for welcoming team home: ‘Loser mentality’
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Cincinnati plans rally to honor Bengals’ Super Bowl run
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
WATCH: Fans give Bengals hero’s welcome on return to Cincinnati

Latest News

For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Tensions mount in Ottawa as police warn truckers to leave
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for former officer Kim Potter
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
2 officers testify at federal trial in George Floyd killing