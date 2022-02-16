Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old woman wanted for killing another woman on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in Cleveland pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

Katia Chappell is charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Chappell bragged on social media about the crime.

The judge ordered her held on a $1 million bond and denied her attorney’s request for a lower bond since she is pregnant.

Chappell is accused of shooting two women inside a car around 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 in the 12000 block of Elmwood Avenue in Cleveland.

Two women shot on Nov. 25, 2021. (Source: WOIO)

Dominique Johnson, 29, died from her injuries.

A 23-year-old woman survived. Her name is not being released.

U.S. Marshals arrested Chappell in Maple Heights on Jan. 10.

She will be back in court on Feb. 24.

