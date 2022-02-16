CPD interim chief to be named Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department’s interim chief will be named Wednesday morning.

Mayor Aftab Pureval and Interim City Manager John Curp will make the announcement during a 9:30 a.m. news conference at Cincinnati City Hall.

They also will discuss the search process for the next police chief.

The current one, Eliot Isaac, will officially retire on March 1, according to police officials.

Isaac, a 33-year veteran with the department, announced in June of 2021 he would retire in 2022.

He joined CPD in 1988 and served as a patrol officer in various assignments, court records show. He was promoted to sergeant in 1997; lieutenant in 2002; captain in 2004 and assistant chief in 2015.

Isaac was named interim chief in September 2015 after the former chief, Jeffrey Blackwell, was fired by then-City Manager Harry Black.

Isaac was appointed police chief a few months later, in December 2015.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.