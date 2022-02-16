Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky to unveil new ‘state-of-the-art’ facility

COVINGTON, Ky. (Cincinnati Enquirer) - The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is set to hold a grand opening for its new facility.

The 10,000-square-foot, “state-of-the-art” facility at 436 W. 13th St. in Covington, will be officially unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

Officials said the new facility has 68 beds, double the capacity of the previous facility, and also offers an on-site medical clinic, community partner meeting rooms, guest mail services, self-service laundry, showers, phone charging stations, internet and computer access.

As many as 1,530 people experienced homelessness in Boone, Campbell and Kenton and between July 2018 and June 2019, according to a report from the Northern Kentucky Homelessness Working Group.

The shelter already started to provide overnight housing at the new facility Monday due to inclement weather conditions, officials said, adding expanded services will now be offered on a year-round basis.

“While we do take care of the basic necessities for guests and are known for operating the Cold Shelter for our community, this larger and newer space offers an improved home base for us to provide the services and continuum of care that our guests deserve,” Kim Webb, the shelter’s executive director, said in a release.

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Kenton County Judge-executive Kris Knochelmann and Drees Homes CEO David Drees, the capital campaign chairman, are among the speakers attending the ceremony.

