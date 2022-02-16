First Alert Weather: Wind Advisory Wednesday, flooding rains Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Tri-State until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Expect winds from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs and knock out power.

Use caution when driving, especially in high-profile vehicles.

Skies will stay dry Wednesday with unseasonably warm temperatures near 60 degrees.

This is all part of a front that will bring us steady rain Thursday, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Rain will develop by dawn and continue through the night.

Heavy rain is expected in parts of the Tri-State, where a Flood Watch will be in effect Thursday.

High water is possible on roads with some areas seeing more than 2 inches of rain.

Watch for some localized flooding. Grounds already are saturated from recent snow and ice melting.

NEW INFO: Flood Watch issued for Thursday for portions of the Tri-State. Heavy rain in the forecast will bring creeks, streams, and rivers very high, with excessive rain runoff. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7OAA1HHSaE — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) February 16, 2022

Behind the front, we’ll see some light snow early Friday and temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s.

