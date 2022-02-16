Contests
First woman to lead CPD: Teresa Theetge appointed interim chief

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Assistant Police Chief Teresa Theetge made history Wednesday when she was named Interim Chief.

Her appointment was just announced during a news conference at Cincinnati City Hall with Mayor Aftab Pureval and Interim City Manager John Curp.

They also discussed the national search process for the next police chief, insisting there truly is no preference at this point if the next chief is an internal or external candidate.

The parameters of the city manager’s search for a new chief will be announced in the coming days, Pureval said.

The current one, Eliot Isaac, will officially retire on March 1, according to police officials.

Isaac, a 33-year veteran with the department, announced in June of 2021 he would retire in 2022.

He joined CPD in 1988 and served as a patrol officer in various assignments, court records show. He was promoted to sergeant in 1997; lieutenant in 2002; captain in 2004 and assistant chief in 2015.

Isaac was named interim chief in September 2015 after the former chief, Jeffrey Blackwell, was fired by then-City Manager Harry Black.

Isaac was appointed police chief a few months later, in December 2015.

Isaac was vague when FOX19 NOW asked him if he would continue working full-time elsewhere or truly retire. He said he had no immediate plans beyond his wife’s “honey-do list.”

