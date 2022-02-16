Heart Mini-Marathon returns in person next month

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Heart Mini-Marathon is returning in person to downtown Cincinnati next month for the first time since 2019.

“We are thrilled the Heart Mini-Marathon, and heart walk is back in person,” says Executive Director Alyson Poling.

The 45th annual Cincinnati Heart Mini-Marathon & Walk will return to Cincinnati Sunday, March 13.

The 2020 and 2021 events were virtual due to the pandemic.

There are a variety of runs and walks for multiple distances and ages.

The important thing is how much money the race races for life-saving research.

“The heart mini is to raise awareness not only to honor those that we have lost to heart disease and stroke,” continues Poling, “But also to honor those that are survivors.”

Poling says awareness surrounding heart disease is down, and that’s something they need to change.

She says it starts with the way people get their information about the No. 1 killer in both men and women.

“We need more people to know about our message and share it with those they love because that’s when it sticks.”

Poling says it’s not too late to get active now and improve your health. And what better way to do that than to participate in the heart mini with a friend or family member?

The AHA locally has $8 million in active grants between three local hospitals and universities.

“I can’t say enough about research,” explains Poling, “It’s truly the foundation for all that we think is normal, it came from somewhere. When you think of CPR, a drug encoded stint, a pacemaker, the heart-lung machine. All of that came at one point from someone funded by the [American] Heart Association.”

So, lace up those running or walking shoes and start training now for the mini because that one small step can lead to big changes in your life and others.

The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, March 13. The race begins at the corner of 5th and Lawrence.

You can pick up your packet and register on Feb. 19 at Messer Construction. The 15k and half-marathon begin at 7:30 a.m. with the heart walk at 12 p.m.

There are other races in between including the kids’ race.

You can register for the race at this link. The registration fees will increase on Feb. 26.

