LIVE: Bengals, fans celebrate Super Bowl run at Washington Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rally at Washington Park to celebrate and honor the Cincinnati Bengals’ season begins at 5 p.m.

The rally is on the northern lawn with partners 3CDC and Fifth Third Bank.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, as well as Mike Brown and other representatives of the team, will be in attendance.

The rally will be free and open to the public.

