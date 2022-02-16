NKY police hold traffic enforcement ‘blitz’ on I-71/75

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Six law enforcement agencies in Northern Kentucky are holding a 12-hour traffic enforcement “blitz” on Interstate 71/75 Wednesday to try to reduce crashes, deaths and aggressive driving.

Extra police presence will be visible between the Donaldson Highway and Ohio River starting at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., according to the Erlanger Police Department.

Other participating police agencies are Covington, Fort Mitchell, Kenton County, Park Hill and Villa Hills.

The effort is funded by a federal traffic safety grant.

