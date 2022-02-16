Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY police hold traffic enforcement ‘blitz’ on I-71/75

Six law enforcement agencies in Northern Kentucky are doing a 12-hour traffic enforcement...
Six law enforcement agencies in Northern Kentucky are doing a 12-hour traffic enforcement “blitz” on Interstate 71/75 Wednesday to try to reduce crashes, deaths and aggressive driving.(KPTV)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Six law enforcement agencies in Northern Kentucky are holding a 12-hour traffic enforcement “blitz” on Interstate 71/75 Wednesday to try to reduce crashes, deaths and aggressive driving.

Extra police presence will be visible between the Donaldson Highway and Ohio River starting at 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., according to the Erlanger Police Department.

Other participating police agencies are Covington, Fort Mitchell, Kenton County, Park Hill and Villa Hills.

The effort is funded by a federal traffic safety grant.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super...
Report details significance of Burrow’s knee injury suffered in Super Bowl
Ham. Co. deputies investigate apparent murder suicide
Sheriff’s office IDs 2 killed in Harrison Township murder-suicide
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
WATCH: Fans give Bengals hero’s welcome on return to Cincinnati
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Cincinnati plans rally to honor Bengals’ Super Bowl run
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh radio host rips Bengals fans for welcoming team home: ‘Loser mentality’

Latest News

The Cincinnati Police Department’s interim chief will be named Wednesday morning.
CPD interim chief to be named Wednesday
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Tri-State until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Wind Advisory Wednesday
One person was hospitalized in an overnight fire in northern Kentucky. The incident remains...
1 hospitalized in Newport fire
Kings Island is a 364-acre amusement park located 24 miles northeast of Cincinnati in Warren...
Kings Island owner rejects SeaWorld’s takeover bid