SE Indiana woman dies from house fire that also killed multiple pets

GUILFORD, Ind. (WXIX) - A 51-year-old southeastern Indiana woman died Tuesday after she was hospitalized Monday by a house fire.

Dawn Clark succumbed to her injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Multiple pets also died in the Monday afternoon fire at her residence on Stonegate Drive in Guilford, which is in Dearborn County, according to Sheriff Shane McHenry.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

