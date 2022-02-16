Contests
SE Indiana woman dies from house fire that also killed multiple pets

A 51-year-old southeastern Indiana woman died Tuesday after she was hospitalized Monday by a...
A 51-year-old southeastern Indiana woman died Tuesday after she was hospitalized Monday by a house fire.(WSAZ)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GUILFORD, Ind. (WXIX) - A 51-year-old southeastern Indiana woman died Tuesday after she was hospitalized Monday by a house fire.

Dawn Clark succumbed to her injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Multiple pets also died in the Monday afternoon fire at her residence on Stonegate Drive in Guilford, which is in Dearborn County, according to Sheriff Shane McHenry.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

