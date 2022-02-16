Contests
Springdale mother wanted for death of 5-year-old, police say

Bryce Foster, 26, is wanted in connection with the death of her 5-year-old.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Springdale Police are attempting to locate the mother of a 5-year-old who died in the hospital in 2021.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bryce Foster, 26, in connection with the death of her 5-year-old child, Kaysen Blackshear.

Foster is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and endangering children, a third-degree felony.

In a release, Springdale Police Department wrote that Foster “failed to provide adequate and timely medical care” to Kaysen.

Kaysen died of an “apparent homicide” in July of 2021, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

She had several injuries and was unresponsive when she arrived at Cincinnati Children’s.

She died in the hospital just a few days later, according to the coroner.

Anyone with information concerning Foster’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Springdale Police at 513-346-5760 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

