Thousands of pounds of Skyline Chili products being recalled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cans of “Skyline Chili Original Chili” are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.

The recall issued Wednesday applies to the 10.5oz cans containing “Skyline CHILI ORIGINAL CHILI” with a lot code “L2121″, product code “CHC8T UPY” on the bottom of the can, FSIS said.

The recalled products were shipped nationwide and have a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023, per FSIS.

The cans are packed in trays marked as “Skyline Original Chili” with an expiration date of December 21, 2024.

The product contains milk, wheat, and soy, which are known allergens and are not declared on the product label.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

