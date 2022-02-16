Tri-State mother continues efforts to give back after late son’s battle with pediatric cancer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -“Lean toward happy” is Tanya Kennedy Gill’s motto.

It is a phrase nurses and doctors at Cincinnati Children’s said Tanya’s late son Christian embodied when he fought pediatric cancer.

Christian died when he was 19 months old, and soon after, Tanya started a memorial toy drive in his honor.

Why toys?

Well, those toys are what made children like Christian smile and “lean toward happy” during cancer treatments at Cincinnati Children’s.

In its fifth year, Christian’s toy drive will benefit Cincinnati Children’s and The Dragonfly Foundation.

Families of children fighting cancer will also receive donations of personal items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and notebooks. Tanya says the notebooks can come in handy when writing down doctor’s notes during appointments.

Skyline in Norwood will also donate a portion of Friday’s dine-in proceeds to Pediatric cancer research.

Tanya created an Amazon Wish List and a Go Fund Me for this yearly event.

You can still donate after Christian’s birthday, which is Friday, Feb. 18.

For info on donating to Cincinnati Children’s click here.

