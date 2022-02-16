Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tri-State mother continues efforts to give back after late son’s battle with pediatric cancer

A local mother is continuing her effort to give back to area families.
By Lauren Artino
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -“Lean toward happy” is Tanya Kennedy Gill’s motto.

It is a phrase nurses and doctors at Cincinnati Children’s said Tanya’s late son Christian embodied when he fought pediatric cancer.

Christian died when he was 19 months old, and soon after, Tanya started a memorial toy drive in his honor.

Why toys?

Well, those toys are what made children like Christian smile and “lean toward happy” during cancer treatments at Cincinnati Children’s.

In its fifth year, Christian’s toy drive will benefit Cincinnati Children’s and The Dragonfly Foundation.

Families of children fighting cancer will also receive donations of personal items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and notebooks. Tanya says the notebooks can come in handy when writing down doctor’s notes during appointments.

Skyline in Norwood will also donate a portion of Friday’s dine-in proceeds to Pediatric cancer research.

Tanya created an Amazon Wish List and a Go Fund Me for this yearly event.

You can still donate after Christian’s birthday, which is Friday, Feb. 18.

For info on donating to Cincinnati Children’s click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super...
Report details significance of Burrow’s knee injury suffered in Super Bowl
Ham. Co. deputies investigate apparent murder suicide
Sheriff’s office IDs 2 killed in Harrison Township murder-suicide
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh radio host rips Bengals fans for welcoming team home: ‘Loser mentality’
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
WATCH: Fans give Bengals hero’s welcome on return to Cincinnati
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Cincinnati plans rally to honor Bengals’ Super Bowl run

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Toddler flown to hospital after fall at Dearborn County daycare
Toddler flown to hospital after fall at Dearborn County daycare
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
All seasonal, part-time and full-time employees are eligible for the free tuition program.
Newport Aquarium offering free college tuition for employees