Walk-in vaccine clinic hopes to reach more of the Hispanic community

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A new vaccination clinic will be available Thursday in East Price Hill with the hope of reaching more of the Hispanic community and those with limited transportation.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital says that they are still seeing some disturbing trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations, especially in children.

That’s why the organization wants to set up a clinic that will reach the communities where vaccinations are more difficult to get.

“We see that [overall numbers] are coming down, but we see that children have actually doubled and tripled in the instance of COVID-19, and in hospitalizations we’ve seen them rise.”

According to Children’s, 46% of children ages 12-17 in the area are vaccinated compared to 21% of children ages 5-11.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Mobile Care Center (Cincinnati Children's Hospital)

Luz Elena Schemmel with Santa Maria Community Services says that the event will cater to the Hispanic community.

”A lot of the people in the community, they don’t have transportation,” says Schemmel, “so having some vaccination events that take place in the neighborhood itself is very, very important.”

Along with limited access, Schemmel says communication barriers have hindered some from getting vaccinated.

The vaccination clinic there will have interpreters as well as bilingual doctors and nurses on hand to help answer questions.

The clinic will be Thursday, Feb. 17, inside Rees E Price Academy on Considine Avenue.

Anyone five years old and older can walk in and get vaccinated from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Schemmel adds that Santa Maria Community Services will also be hosting a cancer screening and prevention health fair on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Price Hill Recreation Center on Hawthorne Avenue.

