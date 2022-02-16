Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Walk-in vaccine clinic hopes to reach more of the Hispanic community

Louis, 7, receives his COVID vaccine at the vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds at Cincinnati...
Louis, 7, receives his COVID vaccine at the vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds at Cincinnati Children's on Nov. 3, 2021.(Cincinnati Children's Hospital)
By Amber Jayanth and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A new vaccination clinic will be available Thursday in East Price Hill with the hope of reaching more of the Hispanic community and those with limited transportation.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital says that they are still seeing some disturbing trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations, especially in children.

That’s why the organization wants to set up a clinic that will reach the communities where vaccinations are more difficult to get.

“We see that [overall numbers] are coming down, but we see that children have actually doubled and tripled in the instance of COVID-19, and in hospitalizations we’ve seen them rise.”

According to Children’s, 46% of children ages 12-17 in the area are vaccinated compared to 21% of children ages 5-11.

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Mobile Care Center
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Mobile Care Center(Cincinnati Children's Hospital)

Luz Elena Schemmel with Santa Maria Community Services says that the event will cater to the Hispanic community.

”A lot of the people in the community, they don’t have transportation,” says Schemmel, “so having some vaccination events that take place in the neighborhood itself is very, very important.”

Along with limited access, Schemmel says communication barriers have hindered some from getting vaccinated.

The vaccination clinic there will have interpreters as well as bilingual doctors and nurses on hand to help answer questions.

The clinic will be Thursday, Feb. 17, inside Rees E Price Academy on Considine Avenue.

Anyone five years old and older can walk in and get vaccinated from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Schemmel adds that Santa Maria Community Services will also be hosting a cancer screening and prevention health fair on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Price Hill Recreation Center on Hawthorne Avenue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super...
Report details significance of Burrow’s knee injury suffered in Super Bowl
Ham. Co. deputies investigate apparent murder suicide
Sheriff’s office IDs 2 killed in Harrison Township murder-suicide
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh radio host rips Bengals fans for welcoming team home: ‘Loser mentality’
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Cincinnati plans rally to honor Bengals’ Super Bowl run
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
WATCH: Fans give Bengals hero’s welcome on return to Cincinnati

Latest News

Toddler flown to hospital after fall at Dearborn County daycare
Toddler flown to hospital after fall at Dearborn County daycare
Tanya Kennedy Gill's son, Christian, died after a battle with pediatric cancer. This year on...
Tri-State mother continues efforts to give back after late son’s battle with pediatric cancer
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
All seasonal, part-time and full-time employees are eligible for the free tuition program.
Newport Aquarium offering free college tuition for employees