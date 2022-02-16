Wind Advisory Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Tri-State until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Expect winds from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, blow down tree limbs and knock out power.

Use caution when driving, especially in high-profile vehicles.

Skies will stay dry Wednesday with unseasonably warm temperatures near 60 degrees.

This is all part of a front that will bring us steady rain Thursday, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Rain will develop by dawn and continue through the night.

High water is possible on roads with some areas seeing more than 2 inches of rain.

Watch for some localized flooding. Grounds already are saturated from recent snow and ice melting.

Behind the front, we’ll see some light snow early Friday and temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s.

