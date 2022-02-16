Woman arrested in College Hill teen’s shooting death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old woman in the death of a teenage boy last year.

Cornelius Foster Jr., 16, of College Hill, died from a gunshot wound on Saturday, Sept. 3.

J’oni Travis was arrested on a murder warrant Wednesday around 11:45 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department. An arrest location was not provided. .

Lexington police assisted CPD’s Crime Gun Intelligence Unit on the arrest.

Travis is not listed in Hamilton County jail records as of this writing. We have reached out to Fayette County Jail to determine whether Travis is booked there.

The details of how and where Foster was shot remain unclear.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Ammon Avenue in Northside on Sept. 2 around 10:50 p.m. Some time later, three male shooting victims arrived at local hospitals by private vehicles, one to Good Samaritan and one to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Foster went to Good Sam, was put on life support and died the following day.

Police have not said whether the shooting victims sustained their wounds at the same shooting or multiple shootings.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.