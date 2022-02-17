ATF raids Blue Ash gun shop

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are raiding a Blue Ash gun business right now.

Agents with ATF and the Department of Homeland Security converged on Opticzoom and Liminsport Gun Shop on Creek Road near Interstate 71 shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

“I can confirm that ATF is conducting a search warrant in Blue Ash. That is really all I can share at this point,” said agency spokeswoman Suzanne Dabkowski.

Kaleb Greer, a paramedic who owns United Ambulance in the same parking lot, said he saw federal agents enter the building with ballistic shields and rifles.

He said most of them are in the building now and he saw lots of yellow evidence tags. He said they brought a trailer with them.

The business appeared to be closed when law enforcement activity began.

A woman who answered the phone to the store when I called for comment said she was not there, didn’t know what was happening and couldn’t say anything at this time. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/v8QeyFAcLo — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) February 17, 2022

“My understanding is that this was an ATF situation and that (Blue Ash Police Department) was not involved in this,’ said Rachel Murray, a city spokeswoman.

