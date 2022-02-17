Contests
ATF raids Blue Ash gun shop

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are raiding a Blue Ash gun...
Agents with ATF and the Department of Homeland Security converged on Opticzoom and Liminsport Gun Shop on Creek Road near Interstate 71 shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are raiding a Blue Ash gun business right now.

Agents with ATF and the Department of Homeland Security converged on Opticzoom and Liminsport Gun Shop on Creek Road near Interstate 71 shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday.

“I can confirm that ATF is conducting a search warrant in Blue Ash. That is really all I can share at this point,” said agency spokeswoman Suzanne Dabkowski.

Kaleb Greer, a paramedic who owns United Ambulance in the same parking lot, said he saw federal agents enter the building with ballistic shields and rifles.

He said most of them are in the building now and he saw lots of yellow evidence tags. He said they brought a trailer with them.

“My understanding is that this was an ATF situation and that (Blue Ash Police Department) was not involved in this,’ said Rachel Murray, a city spokeswoman.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story throughout the day.

