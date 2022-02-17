Community fundraiser aims to lift up 4 siblings mourning mother’s death

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The community is showing an outpouring of support for the children of a woman who died Sunday due to COVID-19 complications.

The family comprising 17-year-old triplets Avery, Mikey and Robby and 8-year-old Josie lost their 43-year-old mother, Adrien on Sunday,

“Our family is heartbroken from the loss of her,” said Alexa Stinnett, whose husband is the children’s cousin. “But we’re especially heartbroken for her kids, because they’re just going to have a hole in their hearts for the rest of their lives that they’re never going to be able to fill back in.”

Stinnett says the triplets are staying with family members while the 8-year-old is living with her father.

The triplets’ father died nine years ago.

“It was totally unexpected,” Stinnett said of Adrien’s death. “We are at a loss, and obviously the kids are devastated.”

Stinnett set up an online fundraising page for the family. In it, she writes:

“These monsters are truly some of the most genuine and sweetest kids who have experienced more loss than anyone their age should ever have to. The triplets are juniors in high school and are good students and hard workers. Josie is a loving, sweet second grader. We are looking to raise money to help with expenses for the kids. Living costs are at an all time high and they could really use some help! We will use the money to help pay for basic necessities, school fees/supplies, seasonal clothing, car insurance, gas, food, funeral arrangements, etc.”

Donations soon began pouring in. In fewer than two days, the fundraiser has already raised more than $12,000.

”They’re such great kids,” Stinnett said. “They’re involved in their school. One of the triplets plays football, and the other ones are involved in other things with the school. They’re good students, and we’re just trying to do anything we can to help them out.”

The support from the community is a welcome relief during this tragic time.

“We’re hoping that as family we’re able to come around and fill that hole for them in some way and be there for them and just provide for them as best we can,” Stinnett said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.