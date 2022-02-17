Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Disney plans to develop neighborhoods for fans

The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature...
The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature a wide variety of homes, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums. There are no pricing details yet.(Source: The Walt Disney Company via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instead of leaving home to visit Disney’s theme parks, you could one day live in a Disney-branded community.

The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday plans to develop residential communities. The neighborhoods will be a part of “Storyliving by Disney.”

Each location will feature perks, like Disney cast members providing guest services, recreational activities and, of course, live entertainment.

The company says it first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California, near where Walt Disney had a house of his own. It will feature a wide variety of homes, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums.

There are no details on prices and financing yet. But Disney says homeowners of all ages are welcome. The company even plans to have part of the neighborhood designated for those at least 55 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Cornelius Foster Jr.
Woman arrested in College Hill teen’s shooting death
Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.
Thousands of pounds of Skyline Chili products being recalled
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh radio host rips Bengals fans for welcoming team home: ‘Loser mentality’
911 call released from Monroe officer-involved shooting
911 caller describes ‘manic state’ of man killed by Monroe police during traffic stop
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl...
Bengals, Taylor agree to contract extension

Latest News

A front will bring heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain brings Flood Watch, damaging winds possible
Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases
U.S. officials say Russia is still building up troops at the Ukraine border, despite its claims...
White House: Window for Russian invasion of Ukraine still open
Crews are on scene battling a large fire engulfing the Villa Hills Civic Club early Thursday.
Fire engulfs Villa Hills Civic Club in NKY