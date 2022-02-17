Fire destroys Villa Hills Civic Club

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - A large fire tore through the Villa Hills Civic Club and destroyed it early Thursday, fire officials say.

A passerby reported the blaze at 2:46 a.m.

The club’s single-story building is located off Rogers Road near Lakeshore Drive and the Villa Hills Police Department.

Fire crews with the Crescent Springs Villa Hills Fire Department responded to find it fully engulfed in flames. The building looks like a total loss, according to Fire Chief Jeff Wendt.

He said the fire may have started in the back of the structure.

The cause remains under investigation.

The current president of the Villa Hills Civic Club, Mike Martin, was on scene Thursday morning.

He said the private club was formed nearly 61 years ago, in May 1961, and now amasses 23 acres in a beautiful country setting with fishing ponds.

They held a Super Bowl Party on Sunday night and regularly have live music other nights, according to their Facebook page.

The club at first was just a small group of homeowners who met in the basement of William Krumpleman’s house at 2535 Amsterdam Road in Villa Hills.

They went by the name of Civic Club in Madonna Acres before changing to Villa Hills Civic Club, according to the organization’s website.

With that settled, it was determined that the first project for the Civic Club should be the repair of Sunglow Avenue and Kenridge Road. A summer social was organized to raise the money needed for the repair.

The club’s Constitution says the object of the group is to advance and improve civic conditions and public welfare of the City of Villa Hills and neighboring areas.

“We have worked since then to make our community one of the best places to live and raise children,” the club’s website states.

Its president, Ernest W. Brown, posted a message on the website:

“We have raised funds for ball fields, playgrounds, Easter Egg Hunts, Christmas Parties, and Haunted Trails. We regularly make donations of funds and time for other charitable organizations.

“We are blessed to have the wonderful oasis right in our backyard. Please help us continue our positive work into the future by becoming a member.

“The most important element of this effort is you, without membership this club can’t do what it was intended to do. Membership and volunteers is the engine that drives the charitable work we do. Please join today.”

The club built a new concession stand and bathrooms at Frazen Fields, along with the Tommy Vogt Pavilion that “will make certain that the Villa Hills Civic Club will be a great place for the young people of Villa Hills to grow and learn new skills. It also will give every parent and grandparent a comfortable place to watch this part of their lives,” it website also says.

Something else that is new to the Villa Hills Civic Club is the Nature Trail.

“You can now stroll along the perimeter of the Villa Hills Civic Club property and take in the beauty of nature. The deer, the birds, the rabbits and the butterflies can all be enjoyed at a leisurely pace. We have steps, bridges and benches for everyone to enjoy. This is a great place for daily exercise or simple relaxation or reflection,” the website states.

“Our hope is to continue to improve the grounds and make everything more accessible to all of our members and those that may visit our beautiful Civic Club and City.”

