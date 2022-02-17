First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain brings Flood Watch, damaging winds possible
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A front will bring heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible Thursday, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
A tornado cannot be ruled out.
Rain will develop by dawn and continue through the night.
Rounds of rain will be heavy at times on saturated soil, prompting an expanded Flood Watch across the Tri-State early Thursday. The Flood Watch will be in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.
We also will be under a wind advisory starting at noon until 10 p.m.
High water is possible on roads with some areas seeing more than 2 inches of rain.
Grounds already are saturated from recent snow and ice melting, so excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
People in the Flood Watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Gusty winds will continue to increase this morning.
There will be the potential for some winds to gust to 40 mph at times through the morning hours.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.
Be sure to secure any outdoor objects.
Temperatures remain unusually warm for this time of year. We’ll stay in the upper 50s this morning.
Late Thursday into early Friday, we’ll see some light snow as temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s.
