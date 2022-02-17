First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain brings Flood Watch, damaging winds possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A front will bring heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible Thursday, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Rain will develop by dawn and continue through the night.

Rounds of rain will be heavy at times on saturated soil, prompting an expanded Flood Watch across the Tri-State early Thursday. The Flood Watch will be in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

We also will be under a wind advisory starting at noon until 10 p.m.

First Alert Weather Day: Periods of heavy rain will cause flooding concerns today. Here is a brief timeline of some of the heaviest rainfall. Storm risks for severe storms and damaging wind late day and early evening. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/yqjt3LepeA — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) February 17, 2022

High water is possible on roads with some areas seeing more than 2 inches of rain.

Grounds already are saturated from recent snow and ice melting, so excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

People in the Flood Watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

You will likely notice something different about the weather on Thursday. Warm temperatures in the morning, storms with heavy rain and gusty winds for the afternoon and evening, then much colder late in the day. Stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/Ql2khGwsFi — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 17, 2022

[3:55 PM] Folks, Thursday is going to be a day to pay attention to the weather. We will have a heavy rain/flood threat, a severe weather threat, and a wintry weather threat, all in addition to gusty conditions as well. These threats evolve in different spots at different times. pic.twitter.com/8BRgeyRZDu — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 16, 2022

Gusty winds will continue to increase this morning.

There will be the potential for some winds to gust to 40 mph at times through the morning hours.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Be sure to secure any outdoor objects.

Temperatures remain unusually warm for this time of year. We’ll stay in the upper 50s this morning.

Late Thursday into early Friday, we’ll see some light snow as temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s.

