Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain brings Flood Watch, damaging winds possible

Forecast Update
By Frank Marzullo and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A front will bring heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible Thursday, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Rain will develop by dawn and continue through the night.

Rounds of rain will be heavy at times on saturated soil, prompting an expanded Flood Watch across the Tri-State early Thursday. The Flood Watch will be in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

We also will be under a wind advisory starting at noon until 10 p.m.

High water is possible on roads with some areas seeing more than 2 inches of rain.

Grounds already are saturated from recent snow and ice melting, so excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

People in the Flood Watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Gusty winds will continue to increase this morning.

There will be the potential for some winds to gust to 40 mph at times through the morning hours.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

Be sure to secure any outdoor objects.

Temperatures remain unusually warm for this time of year. We’ll stay in the upper 50s this morning.

Late Thursday into early Friday, we’ll see some light snow as temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius Foster Jr.
Woman arrested in College Hill teen’s shooting death
Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.
Thousands of pounds of Skyline Chili products being recalled
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh radio host rips Bengals fans for welcoming team home: ‘Loser mentality’
911 call released from Monroe officer-involved shooting
911 caller describes ‘manic state’ of man killed by Monroe police during traffic stop
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes play in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl...
Bengals, Taylor agree to contract extension

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Frank Marzullo
Active Weather Pattern Wednesday & Thursday
Decreasing clouds and cold temperatures
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Catherine's Monday Forecast