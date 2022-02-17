Contests
‘I’m Joe’: Burrow mic’d up for Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field before the kickoff of Super Bowl...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field before the kickoff of Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In case anyone on the Los Angeles Rams defense did not know who Joe Burrow was going into last Sunday, they surely do now.

During Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals young star decided to introduce himself to some of his opponents.

NFL Films released audio of Burrow greeting the Rams’ Von Miller, Aaron Donald, and Eric Weddle.

It turns out Burrow grew up a big fan of Weddle.

