‘I’m Joe’: Burrow mic’d up for Super Bowl LVI

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In case anyone on the Los Angeles Rams defense did not know who Joe Burrow was going into last Sunday, they surely do now.

During Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals young star decided to introduce himself to some of his opponents.

NFL Films released audio of Burrow greeting the Rams’ Von Miller, Aaron Donald, and Eric Weddle.

It turns out Burrow grew up a big fan of Weddle.

Burrow had to introduce himself to @VonMiller and the Rams D 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rtnv6UVwUM — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 16, 2022

