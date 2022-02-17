Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man who admitted to killing bald eagle gets 30 days for feather possession

A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for...
A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 days in prison and a year on probation for possessing a bald eagle feather.

Daniel Glenn Smith of Homer was sentenced Tuesday for violating a law that says only federally recognized Native American tribes may possess any part of a bald or golden eagle.

This is the same law that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unknowingly broke when he picked up an eagle feather from a lake and unwittingly confessed to when he told about the incident in 2018.

However, Smith did more. His signed statement says he admitted killing an eagle, taking one feather from it and keeping the feather in his car.

He pleaded guilty in October 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornelius Foster Jr.
Woman arrested in College Hill teen’s shooting death
Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.
Thousands of pounds of Skyline Chili products being recalled
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Family of woman found dead in murder-suicide devastated
‘It just breaks my heart:’ Woman killed in murder-suicide was pregnant, family says
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh radio host rips Bengals fans for welcoming team home: ‘Loser mentality’

Latest News

The officers sat the white teen on the couch without cuffs but presses the Black teen to the...
Police accused of racial bias in handling of N.J. mall fight caught on video
A front will bring heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain brings Flood Watch, damaging winds possible
The U.S. and NATO officials say that Russia's troop numbers are rising.
NATO: Russia misleads world on troop movements near Ukraine
Crews are on scene battling a large fire engulfing the Villa Hills Civic Club early Thursday.
Fire destroys Villa Hills Civic Club