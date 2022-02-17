One woman arrested after violent assault of Wendy’s employee

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have arrested one suspect in the violent assault of a Wendy’s employee in December.

Aneeja Smith was charged with felonious assault.

The incident happened at the Wendy’s in Glenway Plaza around 7:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Police say the two women went through the drive-thru line and received their order but “were upset by the way the Wendy’s employee handed them their food,” per a CPD spokesperson.

Aneeja Smith (Hamilton County Justice Center)

Surveillance video shows the women entering the restaurant and waiting at the counter for some time. They have a brief exchange with the female employee before rounding the counter and going into the back kitchen area. There, they throw a spray bottle at the employee before violently assaulting her.

The assault eventually spills out into the lobby, as seen in the surveillance video.

The employee sustained a fractured leg and a torn ligament, police say.

Police are still working on identifying the second woman.

You’re urged to call District Three at (513) 263-8300 or CrimeStoppers (513) 352-3040 if you have any information.

