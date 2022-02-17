Person dies trapped under trailer in Northern Kentucky, sheriff’s office says
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A person is dead Wednesday night after getting trapped under a trailer in Boone County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident happened at the Southeastern Freight Lines Terminal on Fleet Road just off Toebben Drive.
The call came in at 8:15 p.m.
Authorities are not saying how the person was trapped or what happened.
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
