Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Person dies trapped under trailer in Northern Kentucky, sheriff’s office says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A person is dead Wednesday night after getting trapped under a trailer in Boone County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened at the Southeastern Freight Lines Terminal on Fleet Road just off Toebben Drive.

The call came in at 8:15 p.m.

Authorities are not saying how the person was trapped or what happened.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super...
Report details significance of Burrow’s knee injury suffered in Super Bowl
Ham. Co. deputies investigate apparent murder suicide
Sheriff’s office IDs 2 killed in Harrison Township murder-suicide
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Pittsburgh radio host rips Bengals fans for welcoming team home: ‘Loser mentality’
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
Cincinnati plans rally to honor Bengals’ Super Bowl run
Bengals fans Monday outside Paul Brown Stadium.
WATCH: Fans give Bengals hero’s welcome on return to Cincinnati

Latest News

Family of woman found dead in murder-suicide devastated
‘It just breaks my heart:’ Woman killed in murder-suicide was pregnant, family says
Community helping children after death of their mother
Community fundraiser aims to lift up 4 siblings mourning mother’s death
Stella Ellison
Woman who murdered local grandmother gets parole hearing a decade early
Cornelius Foster Jr.
Woman arrested in College Hill teen’s shooting death