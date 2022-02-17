Contests
Underage girl missing in Brown County, police say

The 15-year-old was last seen Wednesday.
Mercedes Castaneda
Mercedes Castaneda(Fayetteville Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a 15-year-old Brown County girl reported missing out of the Fayetteville area.

Mercedes Castaneda was last seen leaving school at 3 p.m. Wednesday heading in an unknown direction, according to Fayetteville police.

She is described as 5′4″ and 145 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey “Fayetteville Rockets” sweatpants, a black coat with fur lining, a black shirt, black shoes and glasses.

If you have any information you’re urged to call Brown County Communications at 937.378.4155.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

