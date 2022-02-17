Contests
Woman who murdered local grandmother gets parole hearing a decade early

‘How is it fair that she gets to get out and possibly live a long, normal life?’
Stella Ellison
Stella Ellison(Provided)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman convicted of murder more than two decades ago could soon walk free if the Ohio Parole Board grants her release at an upcoming hearing.

The hearing comes a decade before Mincey Meece, now 37, was supposed to be up for parole. She has an Ohio law signed last year by Gov. Mike DeWine last year to thank.

Meece was a minor in 1995 when she killed Stella Ellison at the 86-year-old’s Elmwood Place residence.

She murdered Ellison to get money so she could attend a country music concert in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Mincey actually hit her over the head with a clock, a ceramic clock,” explained Valerie Ellison-Germain, Stella Ellison’s granddaughter. “And when that didn’t take her down, they pushed her down into the couch and they suffocated her.”

Cincinnati criminal defense attorney Mark Krumbein notes Meece put her full body weight on Ellison for 15 minutes to ensure she was dead.

“This was quite a deliberate act,” Krumbein said.

At the time, Meece was with her friend, Therisa Frasure, a tenant of Ellison’s who lived directly above her. After Ellison’s murder, the pair searched the residence and found $27.

“To find out that that was what she was killed over in the end was so terrible,” Ellison-Germain said.

AP reports Ellison was also tying to evict Frasure at the time.

Meece received a prison sentence of 40 years to life. She was originally supposed to serve at least 37 years before becoming eligible for parole.

But in 2021, the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 256, allows anyone who committed a crime under the age of 18 to be up for parole.

Ellison-Germain objects to the premise of the Senate Bill.

“At that age, you know the difference between right and wrong,” she said.

Nonetheless, now 27 years after the murder, Meece could walk free.

A statement on the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office’s website reads in part: “To release [Meece] at the first possible opportunity would be an insult to Stella and her family.”

The parole board hearing is scheduled for March 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

