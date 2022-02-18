Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Flood Warning up with some roads still closed

Record rain that drenched the Tri-State Thursday continues to bring some localized flooding and...
Record rain that drenched the Tri-State Thursday continues to bring some localized flooding and flood alerts Friday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Frank Marzullo and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While a few flurries will remain Friday morning, our front has now moved east leaving us with very cold air.

Morning lows are falling into the low 20s, so watch for slick spots and icy surfaces as you head out.

Record rain that drenched the Tri-State all day Thursday into the night continues to bring some localized flooding.

Flood alerts remain up until 10 a.m.

More than 2 inches of rain fell on Thursday, snapping the previous record for that date.

It also left small creeks and streams rising above their banks.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Edgewood, Alexandria, Elsmere, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills, Highland Heights, Taylor Mill, Bellevue, Fort Wright, Dayton, Lawrenceburg, Ludlow and Carrollton.

Be especially cautious if you head out before dawn. It’s harder in the dark to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Our chilly weather will dominate forecasts Friday and Saturday with daytime highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

A warming trend will kick in Sunday, pushing high temperatures into the 50s and 60s early next week.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Family of woman found dead in murder-suicide devastated
‘It just breaks my heart:’ Woman killed in murder-suicide was pregnant, family says
Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided a Blue Ash gun...
ATF agents raid Blue Ash gun shop
Crews are on scene battling a large fire engulfing the Villa Hills Civic Club early Thursday.
Villa Hills Civic Club total loss after early Thursday fire
Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.
Thousands of pounds of Skyline Chili products being recalled

Latest News

A large fire erupted at Maysville’s longtime roller rink overnight.
Large fire erupts at Maysville roller rink
The pending move of Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus Joseph Binzer to pastor at Good Shepherd Catholic...
Mixed reaction to former bishop who quit over priest sex scandal going to Good Shepherd Church
Part doughnut and part fritter, the famous cherry “thing-a-lings” are back, but only for a...
They’re back! Cherry ‘thing-a-lings’ available now
Cincinnati police say these women violently assaulted a Wendy's worker over how they were...
Woman arrested in violent assault of Wendy’s employee, police say