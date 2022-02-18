Flood Warning up with some roads still closed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While a few flurries will remain Friday morning, our front has now moved east leaving us with very cold air.

Morning lows are falling into the low 20s, so watch for slick spots and icy surfaces as you head out.

Record rain that drenched the Tri-State all day Thursday into the night continues to bring some localized flooding.

Flood alerts remain up until 10 a.m.

More than 2 inches of rain fell on Thursday, snapping the previous record for that date.

It also left small creeks and streams rising above their banks.

Rain has come to an end, however flooding concerns along some of our creeks and rivers remain. Here is a look at a few flood warnings that continue. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/uHzJzAK7Dy — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) February 18, 2022

Traffic Alert: Several Warren County roads remain closed Friday morning due to flooding https://t.co/gZdcDMhV2a — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 18, 2022

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Cincinnati, Covington, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, Newport, Edgewood, Alexandria, Elsmere, Fort Mitchell, Villa Hills, Highland Heights, Taylor Mill, Bellevue, Fort Wright, Dayton, Lawrenceburg, Ludlow and Carrollton.

Be especially cautious if you head out before dawn. It’s harder in the dark to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Our chilly weather will dominate forecasts Friday and Saturday with daytime highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

A warming trend will kick in Sunday, pushing high temperatures into the 50s and 60s early next week.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.