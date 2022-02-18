Cincinnati Police Chief Isaac makes final call

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After 33 years of service with the Cincinnati Police Department, Chief Eliot Isaac is calling it a career.

Isaac joined Cincinnati police in 1988. He became a police captain in 2004 and ascended to district commander in 2007.

He was appointed chief in 2015 by former City Manager Harry Black, replacing outgoing Chief Jeffrey Blackwell.

The department veteran made his last call on Friday.

Isaac offered his final thanks to everyone within the department.

“Thank you all. What an amazing, amazing team. I’m just blown away, I am. All the work that each and every one of you do, you have truly made this easy for me,” the retiring chief said Friday. “I pray that whoever sits in this chair next, that you do the same for them. I’m so grateful to so many of you for watching. I say thank you for.”

Cincinnati Police Assistant Police Chief Teresa Theetge will lead the department was named Interim Chief on Wednesday.

The city is conducting a national search with internal candidates like Theetge for the position.

