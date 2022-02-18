Contests
Cincinnati Police Chief Isaac makes final call

By Chris Riva
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After 33 years of service with the Cincinnati Police Department, Chief Eliot Isaac is calling it a career.

Isaac joined Cincinnati police in 1988. He became a police captain in 2004 and ascended to district commander in 2007.

He was appointed chief in 2015 by former City Manager Harry Black, replacing outgoing Chief Jeffrey Blackwell.

The department veteran made his last call on Friday.

Isaac offered his final thanks to everyone within the department.

“Thank you all. What an amazing, amazing team. I’m just blown away, I am. All the work that each and every one of you do, you have truly made this easy for me,” the retiring chief said Friday. “I pray that whoever sits in this chair next, that you do the same for them. I’m so grateful to so many of you for watching. I say thank you for.”

Final Call: After 33 years, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac is retiring. Thank you for your service, Chief (🎥 Cincinnati Police Department)

Posted by FOX19 on Friday, February 18, 2022

Cincinnati Police Assistant Police Chief Teresa Theetge will lead the department was named Interim Chief on Wednesday.

The city is conducting a national search with internal candidates like Theetge for the position.

