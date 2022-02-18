CPD cadets produce music video reflecting on gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department has a new musical project to help kids impacted by gun violence.

The project, called “Shoot This, Not Tat,” is a rap written and produced by youths healing from the emotional turmoil they’ve experienced.

The rap will be available to stream live on Saturday.

“If I didn’t have the Cadet Program, I feel like I’d be either buried or somewhere just, like, not ok in life right now,” said 18-year-old Tyasia Person.

Person raps a verse in the song about a fellow cadet, Aurora McCarter, who was shot and killed in 2020. “We was really close. I used to go to school with her.”

McCarter was just 17 when she died.

“If they don’t know how to solve conflict and they don’t have other options to release the energy and the pain and the anguish that they feel and the trauma that they are subjected to, then how do you expect them to respond when they feel violated, disrespected and unprotected?” CPD Lt. Chantia Pearson posed.

Pearson says the song gives the kids a platform and that it’s time for the public to listen, especially as gun violence is on the rise.

"What people don't realize is that one shot from that gun could destroy many lives," he said.

“What people don’t realize is that one shot from that gun could destroy many lives,” he said.

CPD’s Youth Services Unit offers an alternative. That’s how the group came up with the name, “Shoot This, Not That.”

Person has been a cadet in the program for three years and will be leaving for college in the coming months. She says the officers in the program changed her life.

“They brought me in. They treated me like I was their own child. And I feel like that’s the support you need in your life,” she said.

