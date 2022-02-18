Contests
Do you know him? Non-verbal child found alone walking on Colerain Township street

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Authorities are asking the public to help locate the family of a non-verbal child found walking alone in Colerain Township Thursday night.

Colerain Township police found the boy who appears to be about 5-to-7-years-old, on Gaines Road, according to a news release Friday morning from the Hamilton County Department of Job & Family Services.

County dispatchers say a motorist is the one who initially reported seeing the boy walking alone, soaking wet, on Gaines Road near Sheed Road just after 9 p.m.

At the time, the child was wearing a burgundy and gray sweatsuit and black Shaq gym shoes.

Anyone with information about his identity is urged to call 513-241-KIDS.

