“Burning out of control” | Evacuation lifted in Pigeon Forge

An evacuation was ordered for anyone within two miles from Parkside Resort in Pigeon Forge due to a fast-moving brush fire, according to officials with the Sevier County Dispatch.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An evacuation was ordered for residents in Pigeon Forge Thursday following a fast-moving brush fire and has since been lifted.

The fire was 30 to 40 acres and is 15% contained as of Thursday night, according to the Sevier Co. Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency Evacuation In Pigeon Forge

Emergency evacuation for anyone within two-miles of Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Roadhttps://bit.ly/358w67O

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Sevier County dispatch told WVLT News that there is a two-mile evacuation from Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road.

Crews with the Dandridge Fire Department along with other Jefferson County fire departments were headed to the fire to assist the Sevier Co. Wildland Task Force.

An evacuation order is in effect for some people in Pigeon Forge as a fast-moving brush fire moves through the area. Sevier County dispatch tells WVLT News that there is a two-mile evacuation from Parkside Resort near Little Cove Road and Pine Mountain Road. Temporary shelter is set up at the Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive. This is video from Kyle Grainger WVLT:

Posted by Amanda Hara on Thursday, February 17, 2022

“Upon arrival to the area, they will receive their assignments to help fellow firefighters that have already been on scene for several hours,” officials with the Dandridge Fire Department said.

Temporary shelter is set up in Pigeon Forge Community Center at 170 Community Center Drive.

WVLT News crews are on scene.

This is a developing story.

People within two miles of the Parkside Resort were asked to evacuate.
People within two miles of the Parkside Resort were asked to evacuate.(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

